MobileTechRoundup 487: Stadia gaming on Pixelbook Go, Black Friday deals, Garmin Venu hands-on

This week we share some of best Black Friday gadget deals we’ve seen, discuss what its like to use Google Stadia on the Pixelbook Go, and take the new Garmin Venu for a spin.

MoTR 487 is 102 minutes long and is an 117 MB file in MP3 format.

HOSTS: Matthew Miller (Seattle) and Kevin C. Tofel (Philadelphia)

TOPICS:

