MobileTechRoundup 488: T-Mobile 5G, new Snapdragons, Microsoft’s Fluid design strategy

Matt has a new daily driver, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G McLaren, which is just in time to test T-Mobile’s new 5G network. Kevin made a surprise Black Friday purchase, we discuss why Microsoft’s Fluid app design is a key strategy for 2020 and the new Snapdragon chips.

MoTR 488 is 71 minutes long and is an 92 MB file in MP3 format.

HOSTS: Matthew Miller (Seattle) and Kevin C. Tofel (Philadelphia)

TOPICS:

