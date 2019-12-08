MobileTechRoundup 488: T-Mobile 5G, new Snapdragons, Microsoft’s Fluid design strategy

CLICK HERE to download the file and listen directly!
Become a Patron!
MoTR 488 is 71 minutes long and is an 92 MB file in MP3 format.
HOSTS: Matthew Miller (Seattle) and Kevin C. Tofel (Philadelphia)
TOPICS:
- Any Black Friday purchases?
- Sundar is now in charge of Google and Alphabet. Whoa!
- Microsoft has its own take on Material Design
- T-Mobile 5G is nationwide (but only on 600MHz)
- Initial thoughts on the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren
- New Qualcomm processors for phones and PCs
- Maybe even for Chromebooks too
- Qualcomm has revamped its ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
- Galaxy S11 and square Galaxy Fold: 5x zoom and February launch?
- More Stadia thoughts after 2 weeks (and a cool gadget that works great with it)
- This Google Tasks Chrome extension is awesome
- Related: You can use Google Assistant for 3rd party task apps now
CONTACT US: E-mail us or leave us a voicemail on our SkypeLine!
SUBSCRIBE: Use this RSS feed with your favorite podcatcher or click this link to add us to iTunes