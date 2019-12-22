MobileTechRoundup 489: Note 10+ Star Wars edition, devices and technologies of the decade

CLICK HERE to download the file and listen directly!
Become a Patron!
MoTR 489 is 86 minutes long and is an 99 MB file in MP3 format.
HOSTS: Matthew Miller (Seattle) and Kevin C. Tofel (Philadelphia)
TOPICS:
- OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren review
- Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition
- Garmin Legacy Darth Vader watch review
- Motorola RAZR preview and delays
- Apple is reportedly working on using satellites to send data to its devices
- Discounted to $329.99, the Asus Chromebook C425 is a steal of a deal
- Samsung SmartThings WiFi vs Google WiFi
- Devices & technologies of the decade: Best, worst, oddest, etc…
CONTACT US: E-mail us or leave us a voicemail on our SkypeLine!
SUBSCRIBE: Use this RSS feed with your favorite podcatcher or click this link to add us to iTunes