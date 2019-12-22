MobileTechRoundup 489: Note 10+ Star Wars edition, devices and technologies of the decade

Matt has the special Note 10+ Star Wars edition phone with special sounds you have to hear. We’re both impressed by the early Motorola RAZR unboxings and we discuss the best (and worst) devices & technologies from this decade.

MoTR 489 is 86 minutes long and is an 99 MB file in MP3 format.

HOSTS: Matthew Miller (Seattle) and Kevin C. Tofel (Philadelphia)

TOPICS:

