MobileTechRoundup 490: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, folding screens at CES and mobile minimalism

HOSTS: Matthew Miller (Seattle) and Kevin C. Tofel (Philadelphia)
TOPICS:
- Google Pixel 4a rumors
- Polar Vantage V gets major update
- Withings ScanWatch
- Samsung Galaxy S10Lite and Note10 Lite. Why?
- TCL has a range of phones
- Lenovo’s Folding PC
- Bluetooth LE Audio debuts
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook hands-on
- Asus Chromebook Flip C436 is a contender
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook brings Chrome OS back to tablets
- WiFi6 routers are here
- Kevin’s move to mobile minimalism
