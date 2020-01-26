CLICK HERE to download the file and listen directly!
MoTR 500 is 62 minutes long and is a 73 MB file in MP3 format.
HOSTS: Matthew Miller (Seattle) and Kevin C. Tofel (Philadelphia)
TOPICS:
- Matt is turning his phone into a laptop with NexDock
- Kevin is manually upgrading a laptop display panel
- And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make…
CONTACT US: E-mail us or leave us a voicemail on our SkypeLine!
SUBSCRIBE: Use this RSS feed with your favorite podcatcher or click this link to add us to iTunes
2 thoughts on “MobileTechRoundup 500: NexDock for your phone, laptop screen upgrades and important news”
Thank you, Kevin and Matt, for your dedication to this podcast all these years! Go forth and make the most of the next chapters of your lives.
Thank you for the podcast, it has been great listening to you!